Raadfest 2025: Coalition For Radical Life Extension And Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation Join Forces

- Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV FoundationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The LEV Foundation and the Coalition for Radical Life Extension have officially announced a landmark collaboration for RAADfest 2025 , the world's leading conference on longevity science and age reversal. Taking place July 10–13, 2025, at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, the event promises to be the most comprehensive and forward-looking gathering in the field of human life extension.For the first time in RAADfest history, scientific programming will be curated by Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV Foundation. This integration of cutting-edge research with RAADfest's established reputation for unbiased, transformative education creates a unique opportunity for attendees to gain firsthand access to the most advanced science, protocols, and therapies targeting human aging.RAADfest, short for the Revolution Against Aging and Death, has become a global destination for thought leaders, biohackers, clinicians, and longevity advocates. It offers an immersive experience that blends science with practical tools, empowering individuals to take informed action in their health and future. The event's non-commercial platform ensures that attendees receive transparent, research-based insights without product promotion."This is not just an event; it's a movement," said James Strole, Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension. "By joining forces with the LEV Foundation and incorporating the visionary work of Dr. Aubrey de Grey, we are taking a historic step forward in the fight against aging."The 2025 program will feature main stage presentations, clinical briefings, expert panels, and networking sessions designed to inspire, educate, and connect. Topics will include cellular regeneration, gene therapy, senolytics, epigenetic reprogramming, and lifestyle-based interventions for extended healthspan.Registration is open now. Full event details, speaker announcements, and travel information can be found at .About the LEV FoundationThe LEV Foundation (Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation) is a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Aubrey de Grey to accelerate the development and deployment of rejuvenation biotechnology. The Foundation is dedicated to advancing repair-based approaches to aging and achieving longevity escape velocity-the point at which progress in life extension outpaces the rate of aging itself.Learn more:About the Coalition for Radical Life ExtensionThe Coalition for Radical Life Extension is a nonprofit organization focused on educating, uniting, and activating people who support radical life extension and super longevity. The Coalition is best known for producing RAADfest, the largest global event dedicated to the science, spirit, and advocacy of human life extension.Learn more:About RAADfestRAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death) is the world's largest and most inclusive event focused on the science and advocacy of healthy human life extension. Produced by the Coalition for Radical Life Extension, RAADfest brings together cutting-edge researchers, clinicians, thought leaders, and advocates to explore actionable strategies for reversing aging and extending healthspan. With a unique blend of scientific rigor, community spirit, and practical application, RAADfest offers an immersive experience that empowers attendees to take control of their longevity journey.Learn more:

