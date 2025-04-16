A Powerful Exploration Of Marital Struggles And The Path To Reconciliation

Unveiling the Heartache and Hope: A Transformative Journey Through Love, Conflict, and Redemption

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Where Did We Go Wrong? is a compelling and thought-provoking book that delves into the heart-wrenching struggles of marital relationships, providing insight into the challenges that often lead to divorce. Many couples who once shared a deep love find themselves questioning where things went wrong, facing emotional turmoil, bitterness, and resentment.Through real-life stories and spiritual guidance, Rev. Dr. Lorenza James encourages couples to reflect on their relationships and explore the possibility of reconciliation before making the final decision to separate. Marriage, a sacred bond ordained by God, is meant to provide strength, security, and unconditional love. Before taking the irreversible step toward divorce, this book urges couples to pause and ask themselves the crucial question: Where Did We Go Wrong?Rev. Dr. Lorenza James is an ordained minister, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a dedicated family man. He has actively served his community through educational outreach programs, assisting students who have been expelled from public schools. Since 1995, he has pastored Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, counseling numerous couples navigating troubled marriages. His military service includes deployment to the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, achieving the rank of Captain.Dr. James holds multiple degrees, including a BA from The University of Alabama (1979/1981), an M.Ed. from American Intercontinental University (2016), and an Ed.D. from Northcentral University (2020). Married for 50 years to the former Deborah Harris, he is a proud father of five children, grandfather to eight, and great-grandfather to one.OTHER BOOKS BY REV. DR. LORENZA JAMES:.Passion: The Energy That Fuels Love, Life, and Spiritual Intimacy.Why Walking With God Is Necessary: For Love, Happiness, Peace, & JusticeWebsite: lorenzajamesRev. Dr. Lorenza James is deeply committed to strengthening marriages and equipping couples with the tools to withstand the pressures that often lead to separation. One of the most common reasons relationships deteriorate is the lack of effective communication. Misunderstandings and assumptions create barriers that can drive couples apart. Through this book, Dr. James aims to help couples develop stronger communication skills, rebuild trust, and restore their commitment to one another.PRIMARY MESSAGE OF THE BOOK:Marriage is a sacred and loving relationship that requires effort, devotion, and understanding. Divorce may seem like an easy way out, but lasting love demands perseverance. Before deciding to part ways, every couple should take the time to ask and answer the critical question: Where Did We Go Wrong?

