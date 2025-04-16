Chad Fisher Construction Completes Renovation Of Camp Orkila Cascade Restroom In Eastsound, WA

Camp Orkila New Restroom Facilities by Chad Fisher Construciton

Renovation of Camp Orkila's Cascade Restroom brings modern upgrades, improved accessibility, and lasting durability to this vital camp facility.

EASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC) is proud to announce the successful completion of the Cascade Restroom renovation project at Camp Orkila , located on scenic Orcas Island in Eastsound, Washington. The two-month project involved a full-scale renovation of an aging restroom and shower facility to better serve the campers, staff, and visitors who rely on the space each season.

The 400-square-foot renovation was undertaken to modernize and improve the functionality of the structure, while maintaining durability in the face of heavy use and the island's coastal environment. Chad Fisher Construction oversaw every stage of the project, from demolition to final fit-out, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Scope of Work: A Complete Overhaul

Chad Fisher Construction's team began by completely demolishing the interior walls, ceramic tile flooring, roofing and sheathing. The renovation also included removing two sides of exterior shingle siding, outdated shower systems, and the entirety of the plumbing and electrical systems.

The rebuild brought a range of high-performance upgrades to the facility. A new metal roofing system-installed by Hytech Roofing-was added, along with gutters and downspouts to improve water management. The roofline was extended to cover the northside walkway, enhancing protection from the elements and offering more accessible entry points for users.

Inside, CFC introduced new custom doors, polished concrete flooring, and FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) wall panels provided and installed by Mount Vernon Carpet One. The layout includes upgraded toilet fixtures, lavatories, and new toilet partitions to better accommodate campers and staff alike.

Lighting was updated with efficient LED fixtures, and a new heater and exhaust fan system was installed, all handled by Primac Electric. These systems are now equipped with wireless thermostats and smart sensors for easier climate control and improved energy efficiency. Red Dog Plumbing took the lead on installing a fully upgraded plumbing system, which included a new water heater and a revamped janitor's closet complete with a mop sink and high-quality fixtures.

At the foundation level, Foundation Restoration contributed their expertise by grinding and polishing the concrete flooring, providing a clean, safe, and long-lasting surface for years of use.

Quote from Dan Fisher, President of Chad Fisher Construction

“Camp Orkila holds a special place in the hearts of so many families in the Pacific Northwest, and we were honored to support their mission by improving the camp's facilities. Despite the challenges that come with a remote jobsite, our team-along with the dedicated subcontractors we partnered with-delivered a high-quality renovation on time and on budget. We're proud to have played a role in creating a refreshed space that will serve the Camp Orkila community for years to come.”

Spotlight on Subcontractors

The success of the Cascade Restroom renovation was made possible through the collaboration of several trusted subcontractors:

Hytech Roofing – Delivered expert installation of the new metal roofing system with gutters and downspouts.

Primac Electric – Completed a full overhaul of the electrical system, including LED lighting and new HVAC components with wireless controls.

Red Dog Plumbing – Provided full plumbing system upgrades including new fixtures, water heater, and janitorial sink systems.

Mount Vernon Carpet One – Installed high-performance FRP wall paneling, ideal for humid, high-traffic environments.

Foundation Restoration – Performed concrete surface grinding and polishing for enhanced durability and easy maintenance.

About Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction is a trusted general contracting firm based in Burlington, Washington, with over three decades of experience building commercial, institutional, and specialized projects throughout the Pacific Northwest. CFC serves a wide range of industries including education, recreation, health care, commercial, industrial, and aerospace sectors. The company is known for its ability to manage complex projects with skill, transparency, and a strong commitment to collaboration.

About Camp Orkila

Operated by the YMCA of Greater Seattle, Camp Orkila is one of the premier overnight and day camp destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Located on Orcas Island, the camp offers outdoor education and personal development programs for youth in a natural setting designed to inspire connection, leadership, and growth.

