Award-Winning Educator Creola Thomas Unveils Dual Book Launch Focused On Purpose And Identity

Author, educator, and youth advocate Creola Thomas has officially released two transformative books designed to uplift and empower readers!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, educator, and youth advocate Creola Thomas has officially released two transformative books designed to uplift and empower readers across different age groups and life stages. Her two newest titles, "Adventures with the Shortiez: Portal to the Unknown World" and "Stop Being Weird: 5 Simple Steps Toward Wholeness for Christian Singles," offer compelling narratives and practical guidance for youth and adults alike. Through a unique blend of creativity, cultural awareness, and spiritual insight, Thomas addresses real-world issues with wisdom, relevance, and compassion.

"Adventures with the Shortiez: Portal to the Unknown World" is a young adult fantasy novel that follows a vibrant cast of middle school-aged characters from Chicago's West Side. The story centers on Salle Thornton and her tight-knit group of friends, known as the Drake Street Shortiez. When their mischievous behavior lands them in trouble, the group is given a final chance to redeem themselves through acts of kindness. But things take a supernatural turn when they discover a hidden portal beneath their neighborhood that transports them to an alternate world-Learned Kansan-a mysterious realm where every choice carries spiritual and moral consequences.

As they journey through this unknown land, the Shortiez are tested in unexpected ways, facing both external dangers and internal battles. Through courage, teamwork, and reflection, the group learns powerful lessons about integrity, responsibility, forgiveness, and identity. The book blends street-smart urban realism with elements of fantasy, delivering a message that resonates with young readers while also sparking their imagination. Thomas, who grew up in Chicago, draws from her own environment and experiences to create characters that are authentic, relatable, and inspiring to today's youth.

The novel has already received praise from educators, parents, and youth leaders who see its potential for use in classrooms, mentorship programs, and church youth groups. It promotes positive decision-making, values-based leadership, and hope for children navigating real challenges in underserved communities.

In a completely different but equally powerful vein, Thomas's second release, "Stop Being Weird: 5 Simple Steps Toward Wholeness for Christian Singles," provides honest and faith-based guidance for adults seeking purpose and peace in their single season. With warmth, clarity, and biblical truth, Thomas outlines five simple but transformative steps that help readers embrace singleness, heal from past relationships, and grow in emotional and spiritual wholeness. The book challenges the narrative that singleness is something to escape and instead repositions it as a sacred season of preparation.

Thomas covers topics including identity in Christ, self-love, boundary setting, personal healing, and preparing for godly relationships. Her approach is rooted in scripture and informed by years of personal experience in ministry and relationship coaching. Far from a traditional dating book, "Stop Being Weird" invites readers to go inward and upward-developing their relationship with God and themselves before seeking a connection with someone else.

The book has quickly become a favorite among singles ministries, women's conferences, and online faith communities. Its practical tone, combined with spiritual encouragement, makes it ideal for personal study or group discussions. Readers have praised the book for being both convicting and comforting, offering fresh insights into an often-overlooked demographic within the church.

With both titles, Creola Thomas continues her mission of creating literature that matters-books that don't just entertain but also equip, educate, and empower. Her work is informed by her professional background in urban education, her experience in youth ministry, and her dedication to the holistic well-being of underserved populations. Whether she's addressing the needs of a child facing peer pressure or an adult learning to walk confidently in singleness, Thomas speaks with authenticity and authority.

“These books come from two very different places in my heart,” said Thomas.“With 'Shortiez,' I wanted to create an adventure that would inspire kids to see themselves as capable of change and greatness, no matter where they come from. With 'Stop Being Weird,' I'm speaking to the adult version of that kid-the one who is still trying to make peace with themselves, their past, and God's timing. Both are about identity, growth, and the power of believing in who God created you to be.”

Both books are available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions. "Adventures with the Shortiez: Portal to the Unknown World" is recommended for ages 10 and up, and ideal for school libraries, youth programs, and parents seeking positive, faith-friendly literature. "Stop Being Weird" is perfect for singles of all ages, church leaders, small groups, and counselors looking for biblically sound resources on personal development and Christian singleness.

Thomas is available for interviews, podcast appearances, church panels, and book club discussions. To schedule a media appearance or request a review copy, contact the press representative listed below.

