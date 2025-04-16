Expand Energy Provides 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry's traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation's most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy's returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America's energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.