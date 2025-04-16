Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update For The First Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the“Company”) provided an operational update for the first quarter of 2025. The Company is releasing this information to provide flexibility to opportunistically continue its stock repurchase program given the current market volatility. FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Average production of 475.9 MBO/d (850.7 MBOE/d)

Average unhedged realized prices of $70.95 per barrel of oil, $23.94 per barrel of natural gas liquids and $2.11 per Mcf of natural gas

Average hedged realized prices of $70.06 per barrel of oil, $23.94 per barrel of natural gas liquids and $3.34 per Mcf of natural gas

Realized hedge gain of $85 million, with unrealized hedge gain of $141 million, resulting in total gain on derivatives of $226 million

Cash capital expenditures of $942 million

Repurchased 3,656,044 shares of common stock in Q1 2025 for $575 million, excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $157.15 per share); repurchased 1,560,200 shares of common stock to date in Q2 2025 for $200 million, excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $128.19 per share)

Q1 2025 weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) of 289,612 Giving effect to the closing of the Double Eagle acquisition and share repurchases to date in the second quarter, Diamondback currently has approximately 293 million shares outstanding 2025 OPERATING PLAN UPDATE Given recent market volatility, Diamondback is closely monitoring the macro environment and is actively reviewing its operating plan for the remainder of 2025. Should low commodity prices persist or worsen, Diamondback has the flexibility to reduce activity to maximize free cash flow generation. Additionally, Diamondback believes it can further lower its breakeven oil price through capital and operating cost reductions.

The following table sets forth selected operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 42,835 Natural gas (MMcf) 100,578 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 16,961 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 76,559 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 475,944 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 850,656 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 70.95 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 2.11 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 23.94 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 47.77 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 70.06 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 3.34 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 23.94 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 48.89





(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per Bbl. (2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

Derivative Activity

For the first quarter of 2025, Diamondback anticipates a net gain on cash settlements for derivative instruments of $85 million and a net non-cash gain on derivative instruments of $141 million as detailed in the table below (in millions):

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net: Commodity contracts $ 214 Interest rate swaps 11 2026 WTI Contingent Liability 2 Treasury locks(1) (1 ) Total $ 226 Net cash received (paid) on settlements: Commodity contracts $ 86 Treasury locks(1) (1 ) Total $ 85





(1) Loss on 10 year treasury locks executed prior to, and fully settled upon, pricing of the senior notes issued in March 2025.

Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding

For the first quarter of 2025, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are as follows (in thousands):

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 289,612 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 289,612

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

