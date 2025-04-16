Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on April 30, 2025 to announce its operating results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2025.

CONTACTS: Brian K. Little (Media) Matt Blickley (Investors) Vice President, Corporate Communications Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer (980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4910 ... ...



