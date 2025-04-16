BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq - LNSR), 180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN), Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - DNB), Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE - GB)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq - LNSR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, LENSAR will be acquired by Alcon for $14.00 per share in cash for each LENSAR share, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash, conditioned on achievement of 614,000 cumulative procedures with LENSAR's products between January 1, 2026, and December 31, 2027. The investigation concerns whether the LENSAR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at .

180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN)

Under the terms of the agreement, 180 Degree will merge with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”). Shareholders of each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will receive an amount of newly issued shares of common stock of New Mount Logan based on the ratio of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of 180 Degree Capital relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments. The estimated pro forma post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders and 60% for current Mount Logan shareholders. The investigation concerns whether the 180 Degree Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company's shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - DNB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dun & Bradstreet will be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) for $9.15 per share in cash for each Dun & Bradstreet share, in a transaction valued at $7.7 billion, including outstanding debt/with an equity value of $4.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Dun & Bradstreet Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE - GB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Blue will be acquired by Shift4 for $7.50 per share in cash for each Global Blue common share. Shift4 intends to acquire Global Blue's Series A Preferred shares at $10.00 per preferred share and Series B Preferred shares at $11.81 per preferred share. The investigation concerns whether the Global Blue Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company's shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.