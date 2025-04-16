Satellogic Announces Closing Of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Class A Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in high-resolution Earth observation data, announced today that it has closed the purchase and sale of 6,451,612 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $3.10 in a registered direct offering pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement entered into with a certain institutional investor on April 15, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $20 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

“This offering, coupled with our recently announced $30 million low latency, near-daily AI-first constellation contract, and our strategic realignment as a U.S. company, positions Satellogic to focus on significant growth opportunities, underscoring the value of our data insights and technology,” said Emiliano Kargieman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Rick Dunn, Chief Financial Officer, added,“the additional $20 million bolsters our liquidity, allowing our team to fully focus on the operational execution of our strategy and high growth initiatives that will drive real outcomes for our customers.”

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic's mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world's most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit:

