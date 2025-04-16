Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast
|What:
|First Quarter 2025 Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Link:
To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website: .
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco's fleet consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.4 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt as follows.
CONTACT:
Peter Allen
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment