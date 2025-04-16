Exokinetics Launches Project ELEVATE Mobility Foundation -- Empowering Those In Need Of Mobility Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exokinetics, a leading mobility technology company and manufacturer of the groundbreaking Zeen mobility device, has officially launched its affiliate charitable foundation, Project ELEVATE Mobility (PEM). The PEM foundation helps provide life-changing Zeen devices to underserved individuals facing mobility challenges, empowering them with greater freedom, safety, and independence in their daily lives.

Project ELEVATE Mobility is driven by a clear mission: help those who suffer from mobility loss and financial hardship to acquire the state-of-the-art Zeen mobility device. Zeen enables users to transition from sitting to standing, allowing them to walk upright, fully supported, hands-free, and without the fear of falling-transforming lives for individuals previously confined to a wheelchair or reliant on unstable walkers and canes (See a Zeen Demo ).

What sets Zeen apart is its revolutionary, non-motorized lift system, which gently raises users from a seated position to standing, providing safe, supported mobility while walking. Ideal for people with limited strength, balance, or endurance due to chronic conditions or injuries, the Zeen allows individuals to engage with their surroundings at eye level and perform everyday activities like cooking, reaching high shelves, or interacting socially.

Zeen is proudly made in the USA and retails for approximately $5,000-an investment that is often not currently covered by insurance. Through PEM, accepted applicants receive generous grants matching up to $2,500 of an individual's contribution toward the purchase of their Zeen. This dollar-for-dollar matching creates a partnership, fostering a sense of ownership and dignity during the process.

"We created Zeen to help individuals safely reclaim their independence, mobility, and quality of life," said Garrett Brown, creator of Steadicam® and Founder of Exokinetics. "Our goal is to ensure that users can engage with the world around them at eye-level, without the fear of falling, while maintaining or regaining their physical strength and confidence."

The Zeen is suitable for children and adults weighing between 50 and 250 lbs, offering a unique solution for those experiencing mobility challenges from conditions such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral palsy, ataxia, or recovering from a stroke or injury. By promoting weight-bearing on the legs, walking with an upright posture, and reducing the fear of falling, Zeen supports overall health including cardiovascular function, muscle tone, digestion, and psychological well-being.

Looking ahead, Project ELEVATE Mobility is committed to expanding its reach and supporting as many individuals as possible living with mobility challenges.

For more information or to see a Zeen demonstration webinar (offered daily), please visit the website at GoZeen .

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a leading mobility technology company focused on restoring independence, mobility, and an active lifestyle to individuals affected by chronic conditions, age, or injury. The Zeen® is a revolutionary mobility device that helps users transition from sitting to standing and walking with ease and safety. Designed and manufactured in the USA, Zeen fills the gap between a wheelchair and a walker, offering a unique solution for individuals seeking greater mobility freedom in their daily lives.

