Wawa Marks Official Entrance Into Ohio With First Store In Liberty Township; Nine Stores To Open In Ohio By Year’S End

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Officials, Community Members and First Responders Join Wawa in Celebrating Official Entrance in the State; Event is Highlight of Wawa Day, Marking Wawa's 61 Years in Convenience Retail Business

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced a significant milestone in its history – the grand opening of its first store in Ohio! Located in Butler County at 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Township, the location is the first of nine Wawa stores slated to open in Ohio by year's end. To mark the milestone, Wawa was joined by hundreds of customers, local officials, first responders and community partners for a ribboncutting ceremony, parade of Wawa history and a“Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition.

The grand opening served as the feature event of Wawa Day , an annual, chainwide anniversary celebration of Wawa's very first store opening in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. To celebrate this new milestone, honor Wawa's 61 years in the convenience retail business and toast customers for their decades of support, Wawa offered free, any-size hot coffee, all day, at each of the company's 1,100-plus stores across its 10-state operating area. In addition, Wawa will offer free, any-size hot coffee through April 27 at the new Liberty Township store .

During the grand opening, The Wawa Foundation announced a $5,000 grant to the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region to support the local Sound the Alarm initiative. Another $5,000 grant was made to Cincinnati

Children's Hospital to support Child Life Services. In addition, the Wawa Foundation launched its“Lending a Helping Hoagie” campaign, with a portion of the first week of hoagie sales, up to $5,000, in the new Liberty Township Ohio store benefitting Freestore Foodbank.

“We're thrilled to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience, and service to new friends and neighbors in the Buckeye State. This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth in the Midwest, and we're overjoyed at the warm welcome we continue to receive from so many communities we're now proud to count as part of the Wawa flock,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa.“It's fitting that we mark our expansion into a 10th state on Wawa Day, the anniversary of our first store opening in Pennsylvania back in 1964. Today, we not only reflect on our roots but also look forward to opening our doors in new communities like Liberty Township, Ohio enhancing our offering and growing our Wawa Family!”

About Wawa's Liberty Township Grand Opening

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, Wawa's doors opened for the first time in Ohio to hundreds of new friends and neighbors. The first 250 customers received limited-edition Wawa“Ohio Grand Opening Tour” t-shirts. At 9 a.m., the grand-opening celebration began with an introduction of the store team and Wawa's“Parade of the Ages,” showcasing important milestones achieved throughout the company's 200-year history. The Wawa Foundation announced grants to community partners, including $5,000 to the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region and $5,000 to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. The ceremony ended with a ribbon cutting, officially marking Wawa's entrance into Ohio. For a link to b-roll footage from the grand opening, click here.

“We're thrilled to welcome Wawa to Liberty Township,” said Tom Farrell, President of the Liberty Township Board of Trustees.“Their decision to open their very first Ohio location right here is a testament to the strength of our community and the continued growth we're experiencing. Wawa's presence adds new energy and opportunity to our local economy, and we're excited to be part of this important milestone."

The event also included Ohio's first Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building contest , with members of the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Liberty Township Fire Department facing off in a battle of bravery, skill and sandwich making expertise. Each team was challenged to build the most hoagies in three minutes in the traditional Wawa way. The competition concluded with Wawa presenting $1,000 checks on behalf of each team to their charities of choice. Tyler Morrow will serve as General Manager of the Liberty Township store, leading a team of 35 associates, new positions brought to the area through the new store.

Associates in these full- and part-time positions will not only receive competitive salaries and health benefits, but they will also participate in Wawa's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Today, Wawa Associates own more than 39% of the company through the ESOP. Associates also have access to the ingredients that build a career, including training, development, educational assistance and a flexible, welcoming environment that helps everyone soar. Wawa's expansion plans provide opportunities to join a growing company with opportunities and a culture where Associates take the lead in bringing joy to new friends and neighbors, and supporting their communities through volunteering, charitable giving and events. Soar with Wawa Video Gallery.

About Wawa's Expansion in Ohio

By the end of 2025, Wawa expects to have nine stores open in Ohio. In subsequent years, Wawa projects opening four to ten stores per year, reaching 45-55 stores in Ohio over the next ten years. To build each store, Wawa will invest over $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ, on average, 35 Associates, with Wawa expecting to create 2,000 new, long-term jobs as a result of its Ohio expansion.

About Wawa's Core Purpose

Wawa's core purpose is Fulfilling Lives, Every Day. It captures Wawa's special place in the world and recognizes Wawa's higher calling beyond convenience and satisfaction. It inspires Wawa Associates to create meaningful, personal connections and make a real difference in the lives of customers, communities and each other, every day.

About Wawa's and The Wawa Foundation's Commitment to Local Communities

Through The Wawa Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded to support Wawa's charitable giving and philanthropic activities, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building stronger communities, specifically in the Foundation's three focus areas of health, hunger and everyday heroes. To learn more, visit .

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a family and associate owned, privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Washington, D.C., with more than 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large, fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com ranks Wawa as #24 of America's Largest Private Companies.

Contact: ...