South Africa Condemns The Bombing Of Hospitals In Gaza, And The Brutal Massacres Of Humanitarian Workers And Journalists

South Africa condemns the continuous bombing of civilian targets in Gaza, the most recent being the missile strike by Israel forces on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Sunday, 13 April, forcing the evacuation of dozens of wounded people, and leaving Gaza critically short of emergency care. South Africa joins the global condemnation of the bombing, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. Israel has bombed, burned and destroyed at least 35 hospitals in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023. Attacks on health facilities, medical personnel and patients are considered a war crime under the IV Geneva Convention of 1949.

The attack on Al Ahli Arab hospital follows the killing of 15 humanitarian personnel in Gaza – eight Palestinian Red Crescent Society health workers, one UNRWA staff member, and six members of the Palestinian Civil Defence who were on a rescue mission on the morning of 23 March and deliberately fired upon by Israeli military forces. Deliberate attacks on medics and humanitarian workers are prohibited by international law and constitute war crimes. First responders like civilians and other non-combatants are never legitimate targets.

We are also concerned that Israel has halted the entry of all aid into Gaza since 2 March. This is in defiance of the binding provisional orders of the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid in Gaza. The international community must hold Israel accountable through effective counter-measures, as the impunity enjoyed by Israel has emboldened its genocidal actions in Palestine.

