Brazil’S Army Chief Sounds Alarm As Defense Cuts Collide With Rising Threats
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, Brazil's Army commander, used the national Army Day ceremony in Brasília to deliver a pointed warning to the country's leadership.
He called for a sharp increase in defense investment, arguing that Brazil faces a new era of external threats and cannot afford complacency.
His message, delivered in front of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, comes as budget cuts threaten to erode the military's ability to respond to growing risks at home and abroad.
Paiva did not mince words. He described a world where traditional boundaries no longer define conflict. Instead, Brazil must contend with hybrid threats-cyberattacks, organized crime, and unpredictable regional actors.
These dangers do not announce themselves with tanks at the border but emerge through technology, information warfare, and sudden escalations. He stressed that Brazil's defense posture must adapt, or the country risks falling behind global trends.
The numbers tell a stark story. While global military spending surged by 7.4% in 2024, approaching $2.5 trillion, Brazil's own defense budget shrank by 24% over five years.
Nearly 90% of the R$133 ($23) billion allocated for 2025 will go to mandatory expenses like salaries and pensions, leaving little for new equipment or modernization. Strategic projects-satellites, drones, air defense systems-face delays or cancellation.
Brazil's Military Readiness Under Scrutiny
The Army's leadership warns that this underfunding leaves Brazil exposed, especially as neighboring Venezuela ramps up military activity near the border, raising real security concerns.
The situation is not just about hardware. The Army faces a loss of skilled personnel, with many leaving for better opportunities. This brain drain, combined with outdated technology, undermines operational readiness.
Meanwhile, global instability-from Ukraine to the South China Sea-pushes other countries to rearm, making Brazil's relative weakness more pronounced. Paiva's call for action is not new, but the stakes have never been higher.
He argues that peace is not a given; it is maintained by credible force. Without investment, Brazil risks its sovereignty and its ability to protect its people and resources. The Army's leadership frames this as a matter of national survival, urging policymakers to act before threats become crises.
