Brazil’S Refining Gap Cements China’S Monopoly On Critical Mineral Exports
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's first-quarter critical mineral exports to China surged despite Beijing's near-monopoly on processing, driven by immediate economic pragmatism rather than geopolitical alignment.
Shipments of copper skyrocketed 180% year-over-year to $331 million, while manganese volumes jumped 310%, according to a Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC ) report released Wednesday.
These minerals-essential for EVs, defense systems, and renewables-flow to China not due to subservience but a lack of viable alternatives. China's dominance in refining (90% of rare earths, 91% of graphite) forces suppliers like Brazil to prioritize buyers with ready cash and infrastructure.
Brazil controls 88% of global niobium reserves-a steel-strengthening mineral-yet ships raw ore to China, which processes it into high-margin alloys.
Similarly, rare earth compounds like yttrium and scandium saw exports leap sevenfold to 419 tons in Q1, despite Brazil's potential to refine them domestically.
The trade's asymmetry is stark: while critical mineral exports grew, Brazil's total trade surplus with China fell 13.4% to $19.8 billion, dragged down by declining iron ore and oil prices.
Meanwhile, Chinese imports to Brazil hit a record $19 billion in Q1, flooding markets with cheap steel and manufactured goods. Brazilian industries warn that this imbalance threatens 500,000 jobs.
In addition, the government struggles to counter China's $20 billion Green Economy Fund and BYD's expanding EV plants. Western nations lag in offering comparable partnerships.
Brazil's Critical Minerals Dilemma
The U.S. imports 100% of its graphite and rare earths but lacks a critical minerals agreement with Brazil. Europe's focus on Canada and Australia leaves Brazil reliant on Chinese tech transfers, such as refining processes that guarantee Beijing majority output shares.
While Trump's April 2025 tariff probe on critical minerals signals concern, it fails to address Brazil's need for processing investments. Behind the numbers lies a raw truth: Brazil's underdeveloped refining capacity locks it into a supplier role.
Until it masters value-added production or secures diversified partnerships, China remains the only buyer combining scale, capital, and demand-a transactional reality, not a choice.
