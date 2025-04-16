403
Brazilian Homebuilder MRV Bets On Land Sales And Policy Shifts To Reverse 2024 Slump
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MRV Engenharia, Brazil's largest affordable housing developer, aims to rebound from a rocky 2024 by offloading R$2.4 billion ($407 million) in land assets and capitalizing on revamped government subsidy programs, co-CEO Rafael Menin told investors in an August 2024 earnings call.
The strategy comes after net sales growth stalled at 2% year-over-year in Q1 2025 despite an 81% surge in new project launches to R$2.8 billion ($475 million).
A temporary freeze of regional housing initiatives in December 2024 blocked bank financing for 1,400 units, slashing net sales by R$300 million ($51 million) and cash flow by R$100 million ($17 million).
Menin expects these delayed transactions to clear in Q2, alongside organic demand from Brazil's expanded Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program, which now covers households earning up to R$12,000 monthly.
The compan is racing to shrink its land inventory from R$2.4 billion ($407 million) to R$1 billion ($169 million) by 2029. Nearly 90% of recent land acquisitions involved property swaps rather than cash purchases.
This tactic conserved R$767 million ($130 million) in 2024. Assets earmarked for sale include plots zoned for high-end developments and complex projects scheduled beyond 2028.
MRV's Strategic Turnaround
Financials reveal a stark turnaround trajectory. After posting a R$503 million ($85 million) net loss in 2024, MRV forecasts core Brazilian operations will deliver R$650-750 million ($110-127 million) net profit in 2025.
Group-wide cash generation is projected at R$2.1 billion ($356 million), fueled by R$1.4 billion ($237 million) in planned land sales and accelerated construction on 40,000 annual housing starts.
A new Flex portfolio targeting buyers above MCMV income limits already accounts for 12% of sales. This segment's average unit price of R$290,000 ($49,150) helps offset margin pressure from rising construction costs, with gross margins expected to reach 30% by year-end.
Analysts note risks remain. MRV's U.S. subsidiary Resia continues to drain resources, requiring a $480 million debt reduction plan. Domestically, the company's breakeven point sits at a precarious 27% gross margin – just 3 percentage points above current levels.
As Brazil's housing deficit persists at 5.6 million units, MRV's fortunes hinge on seamless execution of its asset-light strategy and sustained government support. With its stock down 18% year-to-date, the firm's promised“best cycle in history” faces rigorous market scrutiny.
