China Shakes Up Trade Team As U.S. Tariffs Hit 245%, Names Legal Strategist Li Chenggang
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China replaced its chief trade negotiator Wang Shouwen with Li Chenggang on Wednesday, signaling a tactical shift in its high-stakes tariff war with the U.S.
The reshuffle follows Washington's abrupt escalation of tariffs to 245% on select Chinese goods last week, a move Beijing called "unilateral and provocative."
Li, a 58-year-old legal scholar and former WTO ambassador, now faces the task of navigating a trade relationship frozen by $1.2 trillion in stalled bilateral goods trade.
Li brings a technocratic edge to negotiations. Educated at Peking University and Germany's Hamburg University, he led China's WTO dispute team during the 2020 trade deal talks and previously served as deputy UN representative in Geneva.
His appointment underscores Beijing's pivot toward leveraging international trade law to counter U.S. measures. Wang, known for his uncompromising style, had clashed repeatedly with U.S. counterparts over what China views as coercive tactics.
Tariff levels now define the standoff. The U.S. maintains 145% duties on $550 billion of Chinese imports, citing unfair trade practices and fentanyl precursor flows.
Last Tuesday, the White House added 100 percentage points, attributing the hike to China's "retaliatory obstinance." Beijing retaliated with 125% tariffs on $185 billion of U.S. exports, including agriculture and machinery.
Direct talks collapsed in March after U.S. officials demanded China curb advanced semiconductor exports, a nonstarter for Beijing. Economic strains loom beneath the rhetoric.
China's Economic Conundrum
Foreign direct investment into Chin plummeted 27.1% in 2024, the steepest drop since 2008, while Q1 2025 GDP growth held at 5.4% amid heavy industrial subsidies.
U.S. Treasury data shows bilateral goods trade fell to $45 billion monthly, down 63% from pre-tariff peaks. Analysts warn prolonged tariffs could erase 0.8% from China's annual growth by 2026.
Li's legalist approach may test U.S. strategies. During his WTO tenure, he criticized America's "weaponization of trade rules" and championed multilateral panels to resolve disputes.
This contrasts with Wang's preference for direct, politically charged negotiations. The change suggests China will challenge U.S. tariffs through WTO mechanisms while tightening its own countermeasures, including rare earth export controls affecting 80% of global supply.
Beijing insists talks require mutual respect-a nod to recent friction over U.S. Vice President Vance's "peasant economy" remarks, which China called "xenophobic and ignorant."
Privately, officials demand Washington lift tech sanctions on firms like Huawei and SMIC before engaging. With Trump pressing for a deal ahead of November's election, Li's mandate balances legal rigor against political red lines.
The tariff war's next phase hinges on credibility. China has stockpiled 2.3 million metric tons of soybeans and 540,000 electric vehicles, hedging against supply chain ruptures.
The U.S. responds by reshoring 34% of critical pharmaceutical inputs since 2023. As Li takes charge, both nations brace for a conflict where tariffs are not just tools but symbols of strategic resolve.
