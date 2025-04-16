403
Trade And Talks Stalled: Sheinbaum Keeps Mexico-Ecuador Diplomatic Rift Unresolved Under Noboa
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 16, 2025, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum made clear that her administration will not restore diplomatic relations with Ecuador as long as Daniel Noboa remains in power.
This stance follows a year of frozen relations after Ecuadorian security forces stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had sought asylum there.
Sheinbaum's position reflects a hard line on sovereignty and diplomatic law. She refuses to engage with Noboa's government, citing Ecuador's breach of international agreements that protect diplomatic missions.
Sheinbaum's words signal that Mexico will not back down or negotiate until Ecuador's leadership changes or the country acknowledges wrongdoing. Ecuador's President Noboa, meanwhile, has shown some willingness to talk but draws his own red line.
He refuses to grant safe passage to Glas, convicted of corruption in Ecuador, arguing that national law and court decisions must prevail over external demands.
Noboa insists that Ecuador cannot compromise its legal principles, even if it means a prolonged diplomatic freeze. The rupture has real consequences for both countries.
Mexico-Ecuador Trade Tensions
Trade between Mexico and Ecuador stands at $824 million annually, a small fraction of Mexico's global trade but significant for Ecuador. Mexican exports to Ecuador include pharmaceuticals and vehicles; Ecuador sends cocoa, copper, and seafood north.
With diplomatic channels closed, business deals face more hurdles, and cooperation on security and migration has stalled. Both leaders use the crisis to reinforce their domestic agendas.
Sheinbaum projects resolve and respect for international law, while Noboa positions himself as tough on corruption and crime. Each appeals to national pride and legal principle, leaving little room for compromise.
Behind the headlines, the deadlock exposes how political interests and legal disputes can disrupt trade and regional cooperation. Neither side appears ready to concede.
As long as Noboa stays in office, Sheinbaum's Mexico will keep the door shut, making clear that diplomatic relations are not just about protocol-they are about power, law, and the willingness to stand firm, even at an economic cost.
