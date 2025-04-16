Factorevo Group Holdings Launches Trucker Copilot: The All-In-One AI-Driven Freight Finance Platform

Trucker Copilot Logo

FactorEvo launches Trucker Copilot, an AI-driven mobile platform that streamlines freight finance, turning 3-day invoice workflows into 3-minute processes.

- Roberto VasquezWINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FactorEvo Group Holdings announces the launch of Trucker Copilot , a mobile-first AI solution designed to transform how drivers, carriers, and finance companies manage freight documentation, credit risk, and invoice workflows in real time.“Trucker Copilot turns every truck into a mobile finance terminal,” said Roberto Vasquez, CEO of FactorEvo Group Holdings.“We've compressed a three-day back-office process into a three-minute automated workflow-starting right at the point of pickup or delivery.”A Smarter System at the SourceTrucker Copilot gives drivers a fast, intuitive mobile experience to upload load documents-rate confirmations, BOLs, and PODs-directly from the field. The moment documents are submitted, the platform launches a fully automated process:.Instant credit checks on the shipper or broker.AI-powered invoice creation using verified document data.Supporting documents and notice of assignment auto-attached.Debtor package submission with built-in delivery confirmation.Verification protocols ensuring compliance and accuracyThis end-to-end flow eliminates manual entry, back-office handoffs, and email chains-getting invoices into the payment queue before the truck leaves the dock.Closing the Gap Between Delivery and PaymentTrucker Copilot is fully integrated into the broader FactorEvo operating system, connecting drivers and dispatch to capital providers and finance operations. The result is streamlined workflows, real-time visibility, and faster access to funds.Upcoming integrations with select payment application partners will soon allow for fully automated funds movement, pushing Trucker Copilot's capabilities beyond workflow automation and into real-time transaction execution.“We're not giving drivers another app. We're giving them a direct line to faster cash flow-and giving finance companies automation they never had before,” said Vasquez.A Strategic Shift for Freight FinanceTrucker Copilot represents FactorEvo's next move in building a unified platform across transportation and finance. With FactorFox powering specialty finance operations, FactorEvo managing risk and capital allocation, and Trucker Copilot executing at the field level, the ecosystem connects every stakeholder in a single intelligent loop.“This isn't about adding features. It's about changing the game,” Vasquez added.“Faster money, fewer errors, and full visibility-starting from the cab and ending at the capital.”About FactorEvo Group HoldingsFactorEvo Group Holdings builds next-generation platforms for specialty finance and logistics. Focusing on AI, automation, and real-time infrastructure, the company's ecosystem includes FactorFox, FactorEvo, Trucker Copilot, and iProveedor, serving clients across North and Latin America.

Joanna Stark

FactorFox Software

+1 800-616-2897

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.