Iconic Art Reinvented In Neon Form On Chicago Streets

Mona Lisa in Chicago

A framed LED-enhanced reinterpretation of the Mona Lisa, blending classical art with modern neon design - part of Dmytro's custom collection.

From a small workshop in Ukraine to the streets of Chicago, neon artist Dmytro Andrukhov shares his journey of light, design, and rebirth.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Amid the glass and steel of downtown Chicago, artist Dmytro Andrukhov stands holding a vivid neon portrait - a glowing reinterpretation of the Mona Lisa. With the city's skyline behind him and a timeless icon in his hands, the moment captures his artistic message perfectly: art belongs everywhere - and it's meant to be seen.

Originally from Ukraine, Andrukhov's artistic voice blends classical themes with modern aesthetics, reimagining familiar icons through bold lines, saturated colors, and electric glow. His current work explores the intersection of fine art and pop culture, with a particular focus on what it means to preserve identity while adapting to a new environment.

“This piece is more than an image,” says Dmytro.“It's a statement - about survival, beauty, and reinvention.”

Inspired by both Renaissance classics and modern city energy, his neon Mona Lisa becomes a symbol of duality: timelessness and transformation, elegance and electricity. The piece is part of a growing body of work that Andrukhov has been developing since arriving in the U.S., bringing visual tension and harmony into the same frame.

Having exhibited in over 25 countries and participated in major art fairs, Andrukhov's work resonates with those who seek meaning in modern visuals. His recent invitation to exhibit at the Gold Coast Art Fair and Millennium Art Festival marks a new chapter in his journey - one rooted in creative freedom and cross-cultural dialogue.

“Chicago isn't just a backdrop,” he says.“It's a living gallery - and every wall, every window, every corner is a canvas.”

As public interest in neon art continues to grow, Andrukhov is proving that it's not just a trend - but a powerful medium for storytelling. Through light, composition, and cultural reference, he invites viewers to look again at the images they think they know - and discover something new.

