The Man Who Rescued Kashmir's Forgotten Apple

By Dr. Waseem Ahmad

In the orchard-rich valley of Kashmir, one apple once stood above all others: the Ambri. Known for its rich aroma, long shelf life, and distinct taste, it was the pride of the region. But as new, faster-growing varieties took over, the Ambri quietly slipped from favour. Most believed its time had passed. But one scientist didn't.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a soft-spoken horticulturist with deep roots in the valley, spent decades working to save this rare apple from extinction. Today, he is known across the region, and among scientists across India, as the“Ambri Man of Kashmir.”

Years ago, Dr. Bhat saw what few others did: that the Ambri was not just a fruit, but a part of Kashmir's heritage. Where others gave up, he got to work. He traveled through remote villages and high-altitude orchards to collect surviving Ambri trees. He took samples, preserved genetic material, and laid the groundwork for a revival. His research led to the creation of the Ambri Apple Research Centre in Pahnoo, Shopian, part of SKUAST-K, where he leads efforts to improve and promote the apple.

One of the biggest problems with Ambri was time. Traditional trees took up to 15 years to bear fruit and that was a tough sell for Kashmiri farmers looking for quicker returns. But through new grafting methods and improved rootstocks, Dr. Bhat reduced that waiting period to just three years. This changed everything. Suddenly, Ambri made sense again, not just as a cultural symbol, but as a viable crop.

Another challenge was its unpredictable harvests. One year it might bear fruit, the next it might not. Dr. Bhat and his team studied pruning techniques, soil nutrition, and plant hormones to find a solution. The result was more stable, dependable yields. Farmers began to take notice.

He didn't stop at the orchard. Dr. Bhat analyzed the fruit's nutritional value, sweetness, acidity, and aroma. The data confirmed what old-timers had long claimed: Ambri wasn't just special, it was one of the best. This helped make the case for its return, not just in Kashmir, but in national and international markets.

The quiet scientist also worked to protect its identity. Through official tests to prove its distinctiveness, he helped secure recognition for Ambri as a unique apple variety. Then came new breeding techniques-some traditional, some modern-that produced stronger, healthier versions of the fruit, better able to handle pests and changing weather, while keeping the flavor and charm that made Ambri famous in the first place.

Today, Dr. Bhat's improved Ambri selections are growing again across Kashmir. Some have already been approved for wide release, while others are in the pipeline. These new strains have better colour, longer shelf life, and stronger resistance to disease. Most importantly, they hold on to what made Ambri beloved in the first place: its fragrance, flavor, and character.

Dr. Bhat's work has been recognized in universities, farming communities, and government circles. But the recognition he values most comes from the people who now walk through their orchards and see Ambri apples growing again – healthy, abundant, and full of promise.

– Dr. Waseem Ahmad works at the Ambri Apple Research Centre, Pahnoo Shopian, SKUAST-K, and can be reached at [email protected] .