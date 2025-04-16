Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - South Bow Corp. : Has safely restarted the Keystone Pipeline after receiving regulatory approval from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, following South Bow's response to an oil release at Milepost 171 (MP-171) of Keystone on April 8, near Fort Ransom, North Dakota. South Bow Corp. shares T are trading up $0.36 at $34.33.

