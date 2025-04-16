Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avicanna Inc.

2025-04-16 03:14:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:10 AM EST - Avicanna Inc. : Announced the Management Cease Trade Order issued on April 4, by the Ontario Securities Commission has now been revoked. Avicanna Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.25.

