Georgia's President Mikheil Kavelashvili Concludes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan

2025-04-16 03:11:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 16.

Azernews reports via Azertag that a guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President Mikheil Kavelashvili was seen off by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

