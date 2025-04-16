Russians Execute Ukrainian POW In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invaders executed an unarmed prisoner of war, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near the village of Rozdolne in Volnovakha district, Donetsk Region. Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook .

According to operational data, on April 11, 2025, three Ukrainian servicemen were on combat mission at a position near the village of Rozdolne in Volnovakha district.

During an assault operation, Russian invaders captured them. One of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot with automatic gunfire by the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched under criminal proceedings for the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of a person.

Urgent investigative and search measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify those involved from among the Russian military personnel.

“The execution of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime,” emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding video evidence showing Russian soldiers executing four Ukrainian prisoners of war.