Zelensky, Stubb Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Phone Call

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finland's President Alexander Stubb held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Finnish leader shared the update on social media platform X .

“We discussed the situation on the ground including the days ahead. Ukraine has accepted a full and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, the aggressor, must do the same,” Stubb wrote.

He added that Finland and Ukraine continue to work toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 2, President Alexander Stubb welcomed a sanctions package against Russia proposed by a group of U.S. senators, stating that without maximum pressure, Moscow will continue its stalling tactics in peace negotiations.

