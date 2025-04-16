Zelensky, Stubb Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Phone Call
As reported by Ukrinform, the Finnish leader shared the update on social media platform X .
“We discussed the situation on the ground including the days ahead. Ukraine has accepted a full and unconditional ceasefire. Russia, the aggressor, must do the same,” Stubb wrote.
He added that Finland and Ukraine continue to work toward achieving a just and lasting peace.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 2, President Alexander Stubb welcomed a sanctions package against Russia proposed by a group of U.S. senators, stating that without maximum pressure, Moscow will continue its stalling tactics in peace negotiations.
Photo: Х/Alexander Stubb
