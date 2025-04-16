403
Kuwait-Based Charity Delivers Food Aid To Syrian Displaced Families
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity doled out Wednesday some 200 baskets carrying food aid for displaced families across northern Syria, an initiative it said was meant to alleviate their suffering.
The aid comes as part of the charity's efforts to continuously monitor the "humanitarian situation" there, its relief department chief Khaled Al-Shamri told KUNA, saying that similar endeavors will follow suit in a bid to provide aid for the most vulnerable.
The initiative is a collaborative effort between Kuwait's Al-Namaa charity and the International Society for Solidarity and Development, with the latter's chairman Issa Barmaksiz praising Kuwait as having set a "precedent" in the field of humanitarian work. (end)
