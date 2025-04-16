403
Arab League Chief Calls For Reconstruction In Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, April 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit called for greater coordination between Arab organizations to address challenges in conflict- affected countries like Palestine and Syria, stressing the need for reconstruction support.
Opening the 57th meeting of the Higher Coordination Committee for Arab Joint Action at ALECSO in Tunis, Abul-Gheit highlighted the importance of rebuilding efforts in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and Syria, as well as other war-torn Arab nations.
He condemned the international community's silence regarding Palestine and reaffirmed Arab solidarity opposing displacement and supporting a two-state solution.
Abul-Gheit also emphasized the need for Arab organizations to focus on artificial intelligence, noting its potential to revolutionize sectors like economy, education, and health, requiring significant institutional and technological changes.
Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALESCO) Director-General, Mohammad Ould Amar reaffirmed the Arab League's commitment to its duties and discussed the development of education and cultural industries in the Arab world.
The meeting will address various topics, including reconstruction in Gaza and Syria, and the Arab Digital Platform for Sustainable Development. (end)
