Kuwait, UN Aviation Bodies Sign Cooperation Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's aviation regulator and the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation that entails ratcheting up dialogue over developments in the aviation industry, in addition to suggestions and plans on the matter.
The deal, co-signed by Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation head Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah and ICAO President Salvatore Sciacchitano, aims to bolster Kuwait's rapport with global aviation bodies, which subsequently leads to the development of national skills, said the Kuwaiti aviation chief.
The agreement is expected to give impetus to vital aviation projects in the works, including the sprawling new Terminal 2 and the ambitious "Air Cargo City" project, he added, underlining the enhancement of security and safety standards, in addition to greater efficiency in the local aviation industry, as a by-product of the deal.
He went on to hail the deal as a major step forward towards greater growth in the national aviation industry, saying that Kuwait, which joined the UN aviation agency as a member back in 1960, stands to gain from the knowledge exchange with "experienced" bodies such as ICAO.
Expressing his elation over the agreement with Kuwait, the UN aviation agency's chief expected the deal to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation through a series of special training courses, coupled with ICAO's backing for strategic development projects in Kuwait, he said.
As he toured major facilities across Kuwait International Airport, the visiting UN aviation agency president said that development projects represent a major "pillar" of the growth process, praising the upward trajectory Kuwait's aviation industry has seen. (end)
