U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Chinese Oil Refinery Over Iran Oil Shipments


2025-04-16 03:06:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 16 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd, a China-based independent "teapot" refinery, for purchasing more than a billion dollarsآ' worth of Iranian crude oil.
"The President is committed to drive Iranآ's illicit oil exports, including to China, to zero," Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Tammy Bruce said in a press statement.
"The United States is also imposing sanctions on several companies and vessels involved in facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China as part of Iranآ's 'shadow' fleet. This is the United Statesآ' second action against an independent China-based teapot refinery since President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 on February 4, 2025," she added.
All sanctions will be fully enforced under the Trump Administrationآ's maximum pressure campaign on Iran, the spokesperson noted. (end)
