Environment Ministry Calls For Urgent Registration Of Dangerous Animals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, today called on all individuals possessing animals and species classified as dangerous to promptly register them through its website or via the designated email before the deadline on April 22. This measure aims to ensure public safety and uphold the applicable laws.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the possession of such animals or species without a license constitutes a clear violation of Law No. (10) of 2019 and is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years, a fine not exceeding QR100,000, or both.

The law also stipulates a harsher penalty imprisonment of up to 25 years if the violation results in a person's death or permanent disability.

In this context, Head of the Wildlife Department at the ministry Dr. Dhafi Nasser Haidan said that the comprehensive survey to catalogue dangerous animals and species is part of implementing national legislation and Qatar's obligations under international agreements. The list includes 48 species, such as tigers, lions, certain dog breeds like Rottweilers and Dobermans, and primates like baboons and green monkeys.

Dr. Haidan noted that the ministrys objective through this survey is to create an integrated database covering the types of these animals, their locations, and the surrounding environmental conditions. This would help ensure compliance with the regulatory standards for their care and upbringing, safeguard the well-being of the owners and the animals, and strengthen environmental security in the country.

He also mentioned that several coordination meetings have been held with relevant entities including the Ministry of Interior, the General Authority of Customs, and the Ministry of Municipality to discuss regulations for possessing and importing dogs classified as dangerous, and to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

He added that after the registration deadline, the ministry will begin conducting field visits to verify the conditions in which these animals are kept by registered owners. Additional visits will be carried out to detect violations and enforce legal action against non-compliant individuals.

Furthermore, the ministry plans to launch specialized training programs for those responsible for caring for such animals, to equip them with the skills to handle them according to approved standards.

The Head of the Wildlife Section urged all owners to complete the registration procedures before the deadline and warned of the legal consequences of non-compliance, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to protecting lives and property and enhancing public safety.