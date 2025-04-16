EUGENE ST. MARTIN OFFERS TENDER REFLECTIONS ON FAITH AND LIFE THROUGH THE GAME OF TENNIS

To See A Glimpse of God, A Journal by E. C.

“To See A Glimpse of God, A Journal by E.C.” blends personal anecdotes and devotions to explore God's presence in daily encounters

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Welcoming readers to a gentle and contemplative journey through the serene instances in life where the divine reveals itself, author Eugene St. Martin introduces his latest creation, “To See A Glimpse of God, A Journal by E.C.” Narrated by E. C., a trusted groundskeeper, the book reveals itself as a contemplative journal, detailing his daily encounters, musings, prayers, and the little pleasures of life.E. C. navigates through life by engaging in church activities, caring for his grounds, sharing knowledge through teaching, enjoying tennis, and cherishing moments with friends. As he engages in these routines, he subtly captures the ideas and spiritual insights that arise - not as a preacher or philosopher, but as a modest witness to the divine in the ordinary.This journal embodies a spirit of mindfulness - encouraging people to take a moment to appreciate the delicate wonders that surround them. Drawing from the wisdom of spiritual guide Eknath Easwaran, the book captures the essence of how the divine subtly reveals itself to us, leaving traces of His presence woven throughout humanity's journeys. In moments of contemplation and tranquility, E. C. discovers beauty in the everyday: during a tennis lesson, on a serene walk, or in a shared connection with someone else.Tennis plays a dual role, serving as both a tangible and metaphorical aspect throughout the journal. As E. C. delves into the intricacies of gameplay and the ways in which others absorb knowledge, it transforms into a metaphor for the spiritual path - a harmonious blend of discipline and release, of effort and acceptance.In“To See A Glimpse of God, A Journal by E.C.,” Eugene St. Martin encourages readers into a reflective and soulful experience, ideal for those yearning to find significance in the everyday moments and to rediscover a serene, purposeful approach to life. Plunge into the enlightening wisdom behind this masterpiece. Available on Amazon in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats-check out a copy now! Learn more about the author and his works at , and listen to the audiobook on Spotify .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press Corp.

+16473309992 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.