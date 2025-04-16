A Poetic Celebration Of Life And Legacy

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

Vincent J. Tomeo reflects on connection, memory, and the stories that live on.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, " New York is a profound and beautifully written work composed of poetry, history, and personal reflection. Through vivid storytelling and keen observation, Vincent J. Tomeo brings to life the unexpected connections formed in a place often associated with loss.A cemetery is a living museum filled with stories, memories, and legacies that continue to shape the present. As Tomeo walks through Mount Saint Mary's historic grounds, he explores encounters both personal and universal, reminding readers of the threads that bind humanity across time. His writing honors families, forgotten names, military heroes, and the silent voices of the past, offering a poetic meditation on compassion, history, and the search for peace.Vincent J. Tomeo is a poet, historian, and community activist with a career spanning over 1,000 published poems and essays. A two-time Pushcart Prize nominee, his work has been featured in The New York Times, Comstock Review, Mudfish, and numerous literary journals."My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens," New York will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone.Purchase a copy today! Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

