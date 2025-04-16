Made In The Shade Eastern Shore Wins Top Sales MITS Franchise Award

MITS Eastern Shore Top Sales Award

Joe and Jason with the Top Sales Award

Made in the Shade (MITS) Eastern Shore bested over 100 franchisees as the top performing MITS location.

- Joe Kendall, Owner of MITS Eastern ShoreSELBYVILLE, DE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Made in the Shade (MITS) Eastern Shore , a leading window treatment solutions expert serving the Delaware and Maryland beaches, was recently recognized for earning the highest sales among all MITS franchises, besting more than 100 franchise locations in the United States and Canada.Given during an event that gathered MITS owners, the award signals Made in the Shade Eastern Shore's entry into the franchise's“Million Dollar Club.”Led by co-owners and co-founders Joe Kendall and Jason Mozingo, MITS Eastern Shore combines a wide selection of shades , blinds, shutters, exterior shades, and awnings with an innate and deep understanding of homeowners' needs in the neighborhoods they serve. Proof of this is MITS Eastern Shore's Worcester County's Golden Star award for their community involvement.This accolade also comes after MITS Eastern Shore partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency with a niche expertise in helping window treatment companies and franchises grow their online presence. Employing a strategic and integrated digital marketing campaign, including a complete website redesign, PPC management, SEO, and email marketing, this collaboration enabled MITS Eastern Shore to reach more homeowners living on the Delaware and Maryland beaches.“As a multibillion-dollar industry, the window treatment and coverings category is a goldmine. However, marketing these solutions to generate traffic, acquire leads, and book more installations is very nuanced. We are very happy that our work for MITS Eastern Shore resulted in record sales and that more homeowners are benefiting from their high-quality window products,” says WTMP CEO Will Hanke.If you want to learn more about Made in the Shades Eastern Shore's custom wind treatment solutions and view their projects on the Maryland and Delaware beaches, visit .If you own a window treatment or awning business and are looking to strengthen your online footprint, get more leads, and book more installations, visit to schedule a discovery call or call us at (302) 663-4940.

