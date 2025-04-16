Love, Fear, And The Unexpected Challenges Jonah Faces In 'Them'

Them

In Them, Andrew J. Gregor explores the conflicts of family, identity, and the importance of understanding in a divided world.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when a small-town dad goes full conspiracy mode? "Them" by Andrew J. Gregor, is set in rural Kansas, the story follows Jonah Piers, a teenager navigating high school, friendships, and his first real crush. But there's a problem-his father, Jesse, isn't thrilled about it. Not because Jonah's failing curfew or skipping chores, but because the girl, Leila, comes from a Muslim immigrant family.Jesse believes he's a true patriot-so much so that he starts seeing threats where there aren't any. As Jonah's mother, Kimberley, befriends Leila's mom, Marie, Jesse spirals further into his own world of suspicion. When another Middle Eastern family moves to town, he's convinced they're plotting something sinister. Determined to protect his country (and his reputation), he dives headfirst into a personal investigation. But as Jesse's paranoia grows, he finds himself fighting the very people he thought he was saving.What sets Gregor apart is his ability to show both sides of the struggle. His characters are layered, flawed, and deeply human, making even the most complicated perspectives feel real. His books take on big topics-fear, identity, and prejudice-but in a way that is relatable, engaging, and impossible to put down.Want in on the action? "Them" will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books at the Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone.Get a copy now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble-a book you surely don't want to miss!Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

