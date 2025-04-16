Nextgen Welcomes Veteran Fundraiser Bruce Duesterhoeft To Digital Team

NextGen Fundraising's new Senior Director of Digital Services, Bruce Duesterhoeft

- Tim Oleary

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NextGen Fundraising has announced the addition of veteran fundraiser Bruce Duesterhoeft as Senior Director, Digital Services.

Bruce has spent a career spanning more than two decades serving nonprofit organizations - both on the client and agency sides. He has led digital programs for nonprofits such as Consumer Reports, Habitat for Humanity, and Georgia Public Broadcasting, and served many others from agencies such as K2D Strategies, MissionWired, Allegiance, and more.

Duesterhoeft is Google Ads Search certified and has extensive experience managing across all marketing and fundraising channels and many digital and CRM platforms.

“Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NextGen , and the entrepreneurial mindset that our clients need to transform their digital programs in today's landscape,” said NextGen CEO, Tim Oleary.“Additionally, Bruce has years of experience in traditional direct mail fundraising and multi-channel campaigns, which will serve our clientele well.”

Bruce has a fantastic track record of generating revenue lifts and web traffic increases from email, SEO, digital advertising, and more, and has helped several nonprofits with the digital transformation of their programs.

At NextGen, he will continue to drive the momentum of the agency's Digital Marketing & Fundraising Services division and support expansion of both strategic and tactical services to more organizations.

“We share a similar vision for how to guide nonprofits to the intersection of smart strategy, personalized creative, data science, and marketing automation,” Oleary added,“and that begins with a digital forward mentality.”

About NextGen Fundraising:

NextGen Fundraising is a full-service fundraising agency, with an in-depth approach that fuels momentum, fosters collaboration, and ignites innovation. We want to be the strategic partner your nonprofit organization leans on, during your journey to increased revenue and higher donor and member base value.

With NextGen, you aren't just working with an agency - you're collaborating with experienced consultants and advisors who are well-seasoned in digital and direct mail fundraising and marketing, and who will serve as a valued extension of your development or membership team.

Integral to our mission is support for all members of the communities our clients serve and the importance of empowering change and building a more informed and tolerant society. Every member of our staff is deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and together we will embrace the promise of equal rights and opportunities while advocating for our shared future.

At NextGen, we're driven by the knowledge that when you're successful, we're successful - and good things happen in the world.

David Hazeltine

NextGen Fundraising

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.