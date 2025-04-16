From Service To The Starting Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homes For Our Troops Veterans to Participate in the 2025 Boston Marathon® presented by Bank of America

TAUNTON, MA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April, several Veterans supported by Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will take on one of the world's most iconic races-the 2025 Boston Marathon® -running and hand-cycling as part of Team HFOT to raise awareness and funds for the organization's mission. Homes For Our Troops has been selected as a member of the 2025 Bank of America Boston Marathon® Official Charity Program.

Homes For Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. The 2025 Boston Marathon® marks the 6th year that Team HFOT will take to the historic course through the city's streets, uniting supporters, Veterans, and their families in a shared mission.

Since its founding in 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built over 400 homes nationwide, and Team HFOT has raised nearly $5 Million to continue supporting severely injured Veterans and their families.

“Seeing our Veterans and their families not only thrive in their new homes but also take on challenges like the Boston Marathon is truly inspiring,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.“Their participation in Team HFOT shows the strength of our community and the far-reaching impact of our mission.”

Each Veteran home recipient on Team HFOT has a powerful story of service, sacrifice, and strength-and now, they're using their resilience and determination to give back to the very organization that helped them regain their independence.

"Qualifying and participating in the Boston marathon has always been a dream of mine. That dream wouldn't have been possible without the support HFOT has given me. To be able to represent HFOT during the world's oldest marathon is such an incredible honor for me,” says Army Staff Sergeant Nicholas McCoy , a 2011 HFOT home recipient.

Homes For Our Troops home recipient Army Captain Bobby Withers is also running for Team HFOT, and this year's marathon will mark his 70th race.“As the most prestigious marathon in the world, Boston represents the ultimate challenge and the perfect stage to showcase the life-changing impact of Homes For Our Troops. I'm running for Team HFOT because they've empowered me to make my family, friends, and community proud again, restoring the sense of purpose that was taken from me. In every meaningful way, HFOT has given back what our enemies sought to take-and so much more!”

Team HFOT is also comprised of home recipient family members, who are committed to advancing HFOT's mission of Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives.

“My husband is a Home For Our Troops home recipient. I am honored to have this opportunity to run and share how this organization has truly changed our lives and to be able to give back to other Veterans and their families,” says Rachel Monreal, Team HFOT runner and wife of HFOT home recipient Army SFC Gabriel Monreal .“I run to be an example for my children on the benefits of physical and mental health. Having the 2025 Boston Marathon® as a platform to be able to spotlight Home For Our Troops and all that they have done for the military community is a dream come true.”

To support or race with Team HFOT please visit:

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Team HFOT

CONTACT: Kathleen DeVito Homes For Our Troops 508-967-9043 ...