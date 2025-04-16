Internet For Aviation Aims To Address Requirements For Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) Parts With Updated Offerings

Internet For Aviation

ASAP Semiconductor announces an expansion of PMA part offerings and website features on Internet for Aviation to meet a rise in market demand.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASAP Semiconductor announced an initiative today to expand inventory and procurement resources on its purchasing platform, Internet for Aviation, in response to rising demand for Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts . Internet for Aviation currently serves to connect the distributor's global customer base with nose-to-tail solutions for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, with a particular focus being placed on PMA offerings. This newly launched initiative centers on the targeted expansion of FAA-PMA replacement aircraft parts and related offerings, with inventory growth and platform refinements being specifically designed to address increasing market needs and streamline fulfillment processes.

Across the aviation industry, demand for Parts Manufacturer Approval parts is steadily rising as operators and maintenance providers look for cost-effective alternatives to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components in the face of economic volatility and uncertainty. FAA-approved PMA parts generally offer a reliable solution for many airframes and systems, supporting safety, airworthiness, and compliance while mitigating the financial pressures commonly associated with aircraft upkeep. As commercial aviation continues to rebound from supply chain disruptions as well, PMA parts have become essential to sustaining operations. Recognizing these shifting conditions, ASAP Semiconductor is refining Internet for Aviation to help customers better navigate and access comprehensive offerings of FAA-PMA parts, TSO parts, and FAA-PMA replacement aircraft parts on a single platform.

The expansion of PMA listings on Internet for Aviation is the result of long-term, data-driven efforts and insights, with ASAP Semiconductor continuously analyzing market trends, project demands, and other forms of data to execute strategic inventory expansion for FAA-PMA parts that are most sought after. According to the distributor, this will allow Internet for Aviation to better meet demand for widely requested replacement components, as well as hard-to-find items for both current-generation and legacy aircraft. Through this analysis, the distributor attests that it is prioritizing a cross-section of parts that address nose-to-tail needs, diversifying its focus to encompass options for structures, electrical systems, engines, interiors, and more.

In addition to expanding its FAA-PMA inventory, ASAP Semiconductor has shared its intent to update Internet for Aviation to improve the way customers locate and interact with newly listed products. Enhancements are to include refined search tools and catalog structuring that will enable customers to search PMA parts by ATA chapters, aircraft models, and other standardized aviation data sets. These updates will make it easier for users to cross-reference FAA-PMA parts with OEM equivalents and determine compatibility based on aircraft type and system requirements, as well as reduce the time needed for purchase. The website's growing database is also planned to serve as a robust resource for those seeking parts certified under Technical Standard Orders (TSOs) , further enhancing its utility for customers across the aerospace sector. The provision of extensive documentation with inquiries or shipments and the use of industry-recognized identifiers for listings is an effort of ASAP Semiconductor to provide transparency in the procurement process, allowing customers to make informed decisions with greater ease and accuracy.

Beyond platform-level improvements, ASAP Semiconductor states that it will also continue to invest internally with the onboarding of new account managers and procurement specialists to support growing demand and to uphold high standards of fulfillment for FAA-PMA parts. These internal efforts are mirrored by broader process improvements, as ASAP Semiconductor simultaneously implements new operational protocols and fulfillment practices. These developments are reflected not only on Internet for Aviation, but across the entire network of purchasing platforms operated by the distributor.

“Our customers rely on timely access to cost-effective, high-quality alternatives to OEM parts,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor.“By expanding our selection of PMA parts and updating our platform's features, we are delivering on our promise to support customers with smart, efficient, and informed procurement options.”

Moving forward, ASAP Semiconductor affirms its commitment to addressing the dynamic challenges faced by the operators, repair stations, and other aviation professionals to which it supplies parts. In this effort, Internet for Aviation will continue to evolve as a purchasing platform with new inventory updates, enhanced cataloging tools, and dedicated customer service support. For more information about Internet for Aviation and its expanded selection of FAA-PMA parts, please visit .

About Internet for Aviation

Owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, Internet for Aviation is a purchasing platform that connects customers with aviation parts that range from bearings and fasteners to electronic parts and other advanced products. The database is also replete with BAC standard, MS, AS, and NAS part offerings to address rigorous operational demands, with team members ready to locate additional needs as necessary. It is ASAP Semiconductor's standing goal to provide streamlined fulfillment that reduces the need for shopping on multiple platforms, so be sure to explore the distributor's website today to see if it is the right fit for your needs.

