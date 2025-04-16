Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China To Ignore US Tariff Game: Commerce Ministry

2025-04-16 02:33:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: The United States has been playing a meaningless tariff game and China will ignore it, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

When replying to a question about the United States' 245 percent tariff on certain products from China, the spokesperson said the United States has instrumentalized and weaponized tariffs to an irrational level.

China has repeatedly clarified its stance on US "reciprocal tariffs," and will ignore this meaningless game of tariffs, the spokesperson noted. However, should the United States persist in substantially undermining China's interests, China will take firm countermeasures and fight to the end.-

