HIP Video Promo Presents: Aria Mody Releases All New Music Video Made In India

Aria Mody Honors Her Indian Roots in Bilingual Pop Fusion "Made In India"

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With talent that belies her years, singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Aria Mody isn't an average New Jersey high school senior. When she's not attending AP classes or captaining her varsity fencing team, her sonic vibrations are shaking up the pop music landscape, fearlessly showcasing her creative spirit and heritage on every shimmering track. Though her love for music and instruments began early, not everyone supported her dream. But her mother stepped in as an unwavering force of encouragement, laying the foundation for the tenacity and confidence that fuels Mody's artistry today.

Her melodic voice has been trained under industry legends Seth Riggs-the vocal coach to Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Janet Jackson-and Eric Vetro, the BBC Maestro vocal coach to Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and other pop icons. Despite being a relative newcomer to the current musical mosaic, Mody's voice commands immediate attention. She's boldly following the call to share her authentic perspective, make an impact, and stand as a beacon for fellow youthful artists-fearlessly challenging the bias women still face in the industry. With millions of views on YouTube and partnerships with renowned collaborators, her culturally blended singles have propelled her from a typical teen into a rising public figure. With each release, it becomes increasingly clear: she's not just here to sing-she's here to change the game.

As a biracial artist of Caucasian and Indian heritage, Mody draws deeply from her South Asian roots while continuing to build her path as an emerging American pop artist. Her annual visits to India immerse her in the culture and connect her family-an important piece of her identity that shines through in her soncraft.“Made in India” tells a familiar tale of youthful infatuation-with a twist: this love story is“Made in India.” With a soft, lilting voice, she effortlessly glides between the English verses and the Hindi chorus, capturing the thrill of meeting someone who changes everything. The production is handled by none other than multi-platinum Grammy-winning producer Derek“DOA” Allen, known for his work with music legends like Lionel Richie and Janet Jackson. She's been hit by Cupid's arrow-he's the one she needs, and now.“No one's like you,” she sings in Hindi,“I've gone crazy about you.” This charming track, infused with a distinct Eastern flair and boosted by infectious bass underpinnings, is filled to the brim with Mody's ebullient spirit and a delightful reflection of the vibrant culture it celebrates.“Made in India” is a song born at the intersection of two worlds-and it would feel at home anywhere.

Naturally, the“Made in India” music video draws viewers into the heat of a lively Indian house party. The accompanying music video-vibrant, cinematic, and full of youthful energy-was directed, choreographed, and shot by Prince Gupta, a renowned Bollywood creative force celebrated for his bold visual storytelling and choreography. Carefree partygoers dance, laugh, and throw their hands to the sky-but Aria is not feeling the energy. Just as boredom sets in, someone catches her eye: the captivating Indian actor and influencer Ayaan Zubair, a fan-favorite love interest in Mody's visuals. A smile spreads across her face-perhaps this party isn't so bad after all. Instantly smitten, she's determined to catch his attention. As the party unfolds, it's impossible not to root for this budding romance as the sparks fly. It's the perfect backdrop to introduce a fresh audience to the elaborate glamour of Bollywood with modern flair-eye-catching costumes, dynamic choreography, and vivid colors saturate every scene. Yet Mody, true to her pop star allure, ensures all eyes stay on her. This invigorating fusion of heritage, confidence, and passion is Mody's most compelling visual yet, destined to sweep viewers off their feet as they immerse themselves in a world where East meets West-and hearts collide.

