Gold Fever: Investors Hunt For Gold Stocks As Gold Prices Smash Records

Stocks mentioned: IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG ) (TSX: IMG ), Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC ) and Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG ) (OTCQB: TRRFF).

With banks, countries and investors stockpiling gold and gold coins, some retail investors that are hard core mining fans are seeing wins in stocks as they shadow the run in gold prices.

Gold stocks are still nowhere near what analysts and experts believe they will be when the real Bull Run in the sector kicks in. Investors are just starting to put their toes in the water, so there is a lot of opportunity ahead for the brave at heart.

Kitco last month reported on investor's reluctance to jump in:" Speaking with Kitco Mining at the 2025 Mines Money conference in Miami, Murphy noted that junior mining companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise capital. "If you're trying to finance a project right now, it's not the easiest financing is on in general or on a downtrend," he said. Critical mineral projects in the advanced stages are more likely to receive funding, while raw exploration projects struggle.

Continued: The reluctance to invest in junior mining firms can be traced back to the 2010-2011 Bull Run, which was followed by a cataclysmic downturn. Many companies entered that period with significant debt, and when commodity prices crashed, shareholders suffered. "We saw a definite turn away at that point from a lot of institutional investors," Murphy explained.

But if you take a look as some of the stocks in the sector, it seems like investors are taking notice.

If you look at the one month chart for IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG ) (TSX: IMG ) you will see a big run in the past few weeks, with the stock jumping from a low of $5.62 US on the NYSE to yesterdays close of $7, 44, with gains in the after-hours trading, On the TSX the stock had a low of $8.03 and closed at $10.39 yesterday, not bad gains for a month!

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Cote Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). On March 31, 2024, the Company commenced production at Cote Gold, in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., a mine that has the potential to be among the largest gold mines in Canada. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts.

IAMGOLD recently announced it plans to release its first quarter 2025 operating and financial results after market hours on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the operating performance and financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The six month chart for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC ) allows for some decent wins for investors that bought at the low of $2.08 and saw it run to over $3.40, The stock closed yesterday at $2,91.

Last month Dakota Gold Corp. provided a corporate update following the close of its successful financing where it raised $35 million from an underwritten common stock offering (see March 20, 2025 News Releases). With the proceeds of the financing, the Company currently has a total of over $47 million in cash before expenses associated with the common stock offering, and is fully funded through the end of the Feasibility Study for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or "Project"). With its strong cash position, the Company will suspend its at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") which the Company has used previously to offer and sell shares of common stock from time to time to generate working capital.

Continued: Richmond Hill is one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in the United States being advanced by a junior mining company. Once the Company completes its Feasibility Study on the Project, it expects to commence the permitting process where it could see potential production as early as 2029. With gold trading at record prices and now included as a strategic metal in the latest executive order from US President Trump, we anticipate resource projects that are on the development track to production will benefit from a positive government-supported permitting process.

Continued: Dakota Gold has outlined a clear path to reach commercial production with the next important catalyst being the Richmond Hill Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") targeted for release in mid-2025. M3 is leading the group of subject matter consultants who will prepare the IACF. This will then proceed to preparation of a full Feasibility Study for the Project expected to be completed in mid-2026. Concurrently the Company is undertaking baseline environmental studies that will inform the future permitting requirements.

Junior miner Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG )(OTCQB:TRRFF),a Canadian precious metals exploration company, focusing on developing fully owned gold projects in Yukon and Nevada has had big percentage gains this month , The stock closed at $0.3200, up 0.0300, gaining 10.3448% yesterday on volume of just over 88,000 shares. Looking at trading in the past month the stock had a low of just over $0.19. According to company website the share structure is: Issued and Outstanding-30,189,756 shares, not including warrants and options.

The company holds an option to acquire full interest in Mt. Hinton and 10 other promising intrusion-related gold projects in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, where over 17 million ounces of gold have been found since May 2020. Initial drilling at Trifecta's Yuge Gold Project in northern Nevada revealed multiple wide zones of gold mineralization near historic high-grade mines. The Eureka Project features an 8 x 2.5 km belt of surface showings and gold-in-soil anomalies at the headwaters of two highly productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project, situated between the massive Casino copper-gold deposit and the high-grade Klaza gold-silver deposit, encompasses a significant hydrothermal system.

Trifecta was formed through a spin-out transaction undertaken by Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: SMD) in order to segregate some of its assets into a separate company.

Trifecta is currently focused on advancing its gold and silver projects in Yukon and Nevada.

