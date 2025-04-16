Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hussein And Wihdat Roar Ahead Of Title Clash

Hussein And Wihdat Roar Ahead Of Title Clash


2025-04-16 02:22:27
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the Jordanian Pro League CFI inches closer to its end, both Hussein Irbid and Wihdat continued their title chase in ruthless fashion on Saturday, sending a strong message to each other ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

At Al Hassan Stadium, league leaders Hussein Irbid made light work of Al Ahli, thrashing them 5-0 in a performance that showcased their attacking depth and hunger for the title.

Majdi Al Attar opened the scoring early, pouncing on a defensive error and sliding it past the keeper.

Rizq Bani Hani stole the spotlight with a confident bracefirst finishing off a sweeping counterattack, then converting a clever through ball with a calm finish.

Sisa added the fourth, capitalising on a rebound inside the box, and the final blow came from Mohammad Abu Zureiqwho curled in a beautiful effort from outside the area to round off the five-star display.

With this result, Hussein Irbid now sit top with 46 points, remaining unbeaten and unfazed by the chasing pack.

Later that night in Aqaba, Wihdat answered back and in same style

The Green Giants dismantled Shabab Al Aqaba 4-0 at Prince Mohammad Stadium, showing they're just as hungry for the trophy.

Gueye set the tone instantly scoring in the 3rd minute after making a sharp run, finishing a precise through pass with composure.

The pressure continued to mount as Daniel Afaneh found the net in the 19th minute, scoring a great header after a well placed cross.

Just after halftime, Gueye bagged his second after a successful counter attack, making it 3-0.

The final goal came from Ibrahim Sabra in the 54th minute, who unleashed a fierce right-footed strike that swerved past the goalkeeper.

With this vital away win, Wihdat climb to 42 points, cutting Hussein Irbid's lead back down to four points.

With only few weeks remaining, all eyes turn to their next meeting, a decisive clash at King Abdullah II Stadium in Quesmeh that could ultimately shape the fate of this year's championship.

A win for Al Hussein Irbid on Saturday will clinch the league, regardless of the results that follow.

MENAFN16042025000028011005ID1109438228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search