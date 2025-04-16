Abu Dhabi Launches Life Sciences Cluster To Advance Healthcare Innovation Worldwide, Tapping A $25.3 Trillion Market - A...

Abu Dhabi has launched the groundbreaking life sciences cluster, reinforcing its position as a global hub for biotechnology, MedTech, and digital health. Developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster is designed to drive healthcare innovation, attract international investment, and deliver lasting benefits to global populations.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, the HELM cluster will serve as a platform for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of advanced health and life science solutions. From AI-powered diagnostics and pharmaceutical manufacturing to gene therapies and precision medicine, the cluster is poised to enable global companies to transform breakthrough science into scalable and accessible, patient-focused solutions.

With its world-class infrastructure, progressive regulations, and strategic geographic location, Abu Dhabi offers unparalleled access to global markets. The emirate's multicultural talent base, advanced biomanufacturing facilities, and commitment to innovation make it an ideal launchpad for life sciences companies looking to scale globally.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development , said:“The Abu Dhabi Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster will provide global and local stakeholders with a wide range of benefits, including access to cutting-edge technologies, world-class infrastructure and progressive regulatory frameworks. By creating a globally competitive life sciences hub, we are not only accelerating economic growth and diversification, but we are also ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of developing breakthrough healthcare solutions that will benefit humanity at large.”

Built to meet the rising global demand for advanced healthcare, the cluster is designed to tackle some of the world's most pressing health challenges, including chronic and non-communicable diseases, which account for over 70% of deaths globally, as well as the healthcare needs of ageing populations. It is tapping growth opportunities in the global healthcare market, which is projected to reach $25.3 trillion (AED93 trillion) by 2045.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi , said:“The launch of Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster is a bold leap forward in how the world delivers healthcare. We are not just investing in infrastructure, we're investing in human potential, in breakthroughs that will redefine longevity, and in solutions that will reach far beyond our borders. This is where innovation meets impact.”

Leveraging an innovation-friendly regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi empowers companies to bring breakthrough technologies to market faster, shaping the future of healthcare at speed and scale. Its AI-powered health system and leadership in precision medicine create an environment where innovation thrives across the entire value chain.

As home to one of the world's largest national genomics programme, the emirate supports research and development by fostering insights from a uniquely diverse genomic landscape, accelerating innovation and advancing the global shift toward personalised treatments." At the same time, Abu Dhabi is strengthening its role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain, offering reliable infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and long-term partnership opportunities for companies navigating an increasingly complex global landscape.

By 2045, the HELM cluster is expected to contribute $25.6 billion (AED 94 billion) to Abu Dhabi's GDP, attract $11.5 billion (AED 42 billion) in investment, and create 30,000 high-value jobs, supporting the diversification of the emirate's economy while enabling long-term global health impact.

The cluster is part of Abu Dhabi's broader strategy to lead globally in emerging industries. It follows the successful launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in 2023, which addresses smart urban mobility across air, land, and sea– and the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster in 2024, which addresses food security and water sustainability challenges.

Permalink