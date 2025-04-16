“Life Is Truly Good”, Shows LG With Its New Optimist Chair Series

MENAFN - AETOSWire) LG Electronics recently showcased its new Voices to Inspire campaign, a dynamic ongoing series that invites influential individuals across industries to speak about optimism in general as well as focus on building an empowered mindset for stronger personal growth. The guests on the series came with strong experience from their industries such as entrepreneurship, sports, music, arts and more, leveraging their success in their relevant fields while showcasing values of perseverance, innovation and empowerment.

Built on LG's core messaging of bringing out the best in yourself, the series, published on LG Gulf's YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram channels, saw 6 individuals interviewed about challenges and opportunities they have faced in their professional journeys while addressing how they tackled them. The guests, we also asked to explain what Life is Good means to them and how they embrace the concept in their daily life. These stories of optimism, embody what LG stands for, truly having life good.

In its published series, the guests included Akansha Goel, founder and CEO of Socialize, who mentioned how she is driven by ambition, while remembering how she started her business while facing obstacles only by knowing your strengths. Alia Al Khafaji, founder and CEO of Okta, also spoke about obstacles in her journey such as lack of experience but faced it by knowing that what her company does changes the lives of clients for the better. Integrity and having the right people are key for her and growth. Sarah Hamouda, founder of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, spoke about her journey and bringing out her chocolate bar to its viral status. She believes that life is good by surrounding yourself with loved ones, while also not bucking down to daily challenges.

Abdulla Lutfi, an Emirati artist, also spoke about his challenges growing up and believing in staying positive and emphasizing on accepting people with special needs and providing them with the hope to grow. Anas Abbar, co-founder and CEO of 7awi, also joined in speaking of many obstacles, while also believing that without challenges, we won't have opportunities. He spoke about the growth of technology and its challenges, while also referring to hope as the meaning for Life is Good and that it is our responsibility as humans to make life truly good. He was also joined by Peter Ahn, founder of Yui & Frame, who believed in his dreams to make it a reality, while being motivated by his family, while emphasizing the value of trust in oneself and not giving up to make life better daily.

The campaign will continue to spotlight compelling local voices, aiming to inspire the community through real stories of success, resilience, and personal growth.

The ongoing series stays true to LG's core messaging and truly showcases how Life is Good, regardless of challenges you face.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 82 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit for the latest news.

