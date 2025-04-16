403
EUR/USD Analysis Today 16/4: Has Stability Ende? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- General Trend: Upward. Today's EUR/USD Support Points: 1.1260 – 1.1190 – 1.1100, respectively. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Points: 1.1335 – 1.1400 – 1.1465, respectively.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1420, with a target of 1.1280 and a stop loss of 1.1510. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1180, with a target of 1.1450 and a stop loss of 1.1050.
Technical indicators, including the 14-day RSI , MACD , and Stochastic, continue to confirm a breakout above overbought levels. If the week's events do not stimulate the euro's gains, expect immediate profit-taking.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSignals and Forecasts for the Euro Dollar:Bullish Scenario: The EUR/USD path remains within the bullish trend, and returning to the 1.1400 resistance is an important catalyst for the strength of the bulls' control, thus preparing for stronger bullish breakouts. This requires the Euro to receive more and more impetus, and we must not take risks and monitor the developments of global trade wars to anticipate more price fluctuations and high volatility, which may affect investment plans. So far, the buying momentum for EUR/USD is strong.Sell EUR/USD Signals: Selling may be a preferable strategy for EUR/USD from the resistance zone of 1.1410 and 1.1500, with targets at 1.1330 and 1.1250, and a stop-loss position at the resistance level of 1.1585.Bearish Scenario: The EUR/USD pair may abandon its current bullish direction if it returns to the vicinity of the psychological leve of 1.10, which could increase selling pressure towards the next important support at 1.0880 to confirm the bearish reversal of the overall trend.Buy EUR/USD Signals: Buying may be a preferable strategy for EUR/USD from the support zone of 1.1170 and 1.1080, respectively, with a stop-loss position at 1.0975 and recommendation targets at the resistance levels of 1.1280 and 1.1440, respectively.Decisively, don't forget that the EUR/USD pair recorded its best level in more than three years, with US currency, bond, and stock markets deteriorating amid the escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing , and market sentiment towards everything American declining.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
