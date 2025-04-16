Social Insurance Investment Returns Boost Swiss Accounts
But while the surplus rose from the CHF8.4 billion posted in 2023, this does not change Switzerland's financial difficulties, the government said on Wednesday.
In addition to the federal accounts already published, which are approved by parliament, the latest figures include the results of the federally related companies and social insurance schemes. It is not comparable with the basic federal accounts, which closed with a deficit of CHF80 million in 2024.
+ Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of francs
The improvement in the consolidated accounts compared to 2023 was mainly due to positive investment results of the social insurance funds.
They generated CHF7.5 billion compared to CHF6 billion in the previous year. There was also additional income from direct federal tax.More More Swiss federal accounts CHF2.5 billion better than expected
This content was published on Feb 12, 2025 A deficit of CHF80 million instead of the budgeted CHF2.6 billion: for the first time since the Covid pandemic, the Swiss government has almost balanced its booksRead more: Swiss federal accounts CHF2.5 billion better than expecte
