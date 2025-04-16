Social Insurance Investment Returns Boost Swiss Accounts

Deutsch de Konsolidierte Rechnung des Bundes: Überschuss von 11,3 Milliarden Original Read more: Konsolidierte Rechnung des Bundes: Überschuss von 11,3 Milliarde

Positive social insurance investment returns resulted in the Swiss consolidated accounts closing with a surplus of CHF11.3 billion in 2024. This content was published on April 16, 2025 - 14:28

But while the surplus rose from the CHF8.4 billion posted in 2023, this does not change Switzerland's financial difficulties, the government said on Wednesday.

In addition to the federal accounts already published, which are approved by parliament, the latest figures include the results of the federally related companies and social insurance schemes. It is not comparable with the basic federal accounts, which closed with a deficit of CHF80 million in 2024.

The improvement in the consolidated accounts compared to 2023 was mainly due to positive investment results of the social insurance funds.

They generated CHF7.5 billion compared to CHF6 billion in the previous year. There was also additional income from direct federal tax.

