Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


2025-04-16 02:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $268,000 or $0.44 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Total loans were $172.3 million on March 31, 2025 compared to loans in 2024 of $168.5 million. Deposits were $229.5 million on March 31, 2025 compared to deposits in 2024 of $194.6 million. Total assets on March 31, 2025 were $266.2 million compared to assets in 2024 of $243.5 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
3/31/2025 3/31/2024
Total Assets $ 266,202 $ 243,484
Loans receivable, net 172,300 168,491
Allowance for loan losses 1,947 2,934
Cash and cash equivalents 21,367 2,588
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks - -
Securities available for sale 53,820 57,318
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 229,461 194,598
FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 26,136
Shareholders' equity 20,843 20,801
Shares Issued and Outstanding 613,153 612,822
Nonperforming loans 3,106 545
Real Estate Owned - -
Three months ended 3/31
2025 2024
Interest income $ 3,442 $ 3,088
Interest expense 1,520 1,474
Net interest income 1,922 1,614
Provision for loan losses - -
Net interest income after provision 1,922 1,614
Gain on sale of loans 53 51
Other income 190 240
General, admin. & other expense 1,756 1,653
Earnings before income taxes 409 252
Income tax expense 32 (16 )
Net earnings $ 377 $ 268
Earnings per share $0.61 $0.44
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 613,153 612,822


Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


