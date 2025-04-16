Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Total loans were $172.3 million on March 31, 2025 compared to loans in 2024 of $168.5 million. Deposits were $229.5 million on March 31, 2025 compared to deposits in 2024 of $194.6 million. Total assets on March 31, 2025 were $266.2 million compared to assets in 2024 of $243.5 million.

