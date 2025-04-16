Randy Powell Hosts Book Signing For Breakthrough: The Science Of Getting Unstuck To Benefit Oak Grove Center

Envision Your Success Today, not Tomorrow or Someday...

Amazon Best Selling Author on hand to sign his latest books, benefiting Oak Grove Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth.

- Randy PowellTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author and motivational speaker Randy Powell is set to host a book signing event for his latest work, Breakthrough: The Science of Getting Unstuck, on April 17, 2025 at 11:45 a.m. (PST). The event will take place at Culinary Creations, located at 41923 2nd St., #104, Temecula, CA, and will benefit Oak Grove Center, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth.This special event invites attendees to engage with Randy Powell as he shares insights from his groundbreaking book, which explores practical strategies for overcoming obstacles and achieving personal success. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the author, purchase signed copies of Breakthrough, and contribute to a meaningful cause.About Oak Grove CenterOak Grove Center is a nonprofit organization based in Southern California that provides residential care, education, and therapeutic services to children and teens facing significant challenges. Proceeds from the event will directly support their programs aimed at empowering at-risk youth.A Transformative Experience Awaits.The book signing is part of Randy Powell's broader mission to inspire individuals to envision success and take actionable steps toward their goals. Powell's work has helped countless people unlock their potential through creative coaching methods and real-life stories.In addition to the book signing, Randy Powell will host the“Envision Success Live” event on April 18, 2025, also in Temecula. This immersive experience focuses on creating mastery, manifesting dreams, and monetizing talents. Attendees will leave equipped with tools to turn aspirations into achievements.Event Details:.What: Book Signing for Breakthrough: The Science of Getting Unstuck.When: April 17, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. (PST).Where: Culinary Creations, 41923 2nd St., #104, Temecula, CA.Beneficiary: Oak Grove CenterContact Information:Randy PowellPhone: 909-720-0207Email: Randy (at) RandyPowellSpeaks (dot) comWebsite:For more information about the book signing or the“Envision Success Live” event, please visit Randy Powell's website or contact him directly.About Randy PowellRandy Powell is an acclaimed author and speaker specializing in personal development and success strategies. Known for his effective coaching systems, Powell empowers individuals to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams through actionable insights and transformative events.

Randy Powell

RandyPowellSpeaks

+1 909-720-0207

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Unlock Your Potential with Randy Powell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.