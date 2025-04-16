Book By Egyptian Author Released In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egyptian writer, nominated for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in 2023 in the Young Author category, hadby Rua do Sabão publishing house. The Brazilian edition of Dirt and Stars was released earlier this year, translated by Mohamed Elshenawy.

According to information released by the publisher, the book presents a collection of short stories offering a new take on the Arabian Peninsula before Islam-its legends and poets, its kings and oral traditions. Inspired by the storytelling style of Scheherazade and traditional Arab tales, the author's narratives explore and celebrate Arab history and culture, as well as broader themes such as love, weakness, and power.

The book is rooted in the author's experience attending gatherings hosted by Professor Abdul Malik, during which he would listen to stories and legends from the professor's people. The work is a compilation of these accounts, which the professor permitted to be published only after his death. Ahmed Lutfi is a medical doctor, but he also writes articles for websites and has published two books. His first was Tayfaha, released in 2020, and the second was Dirt and Stars, published in 2022.

“I'm trying to reintroduce prose into Arab storytelling as an effort to elevate authors whose books have been severely underrated. These works of art were harshly criticized for focusing on the pre-Islamic era and for adopting a rigid classical style. It's crucial to reclaim Arab stories-this rich field that would never cease to exist, even if all writers perished. This is important for modern narratives, which reflect contemporary man. How can we refute modern stereotypes if Arab literature is absent from today's books?” says the author in a statement released by Rua do Sabão.

The Brazilian edition of Mud and Stars is available in bookstores and online, either through the publisher Rua do Sabão 's website or platforms such as Amazon .

Book details

Brazilian Portuguese title: O lodo e as estrelas

Author: Ahmed Lutfi

Translation: Mohamed Elshenawy

Format: 16 X 23 cm

Page count: 284

ISBN: 978-65-81462-82-6

Price: BRL 60

