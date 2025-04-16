Prime Minster Meets With Senior US Officials In Washington DC Over Bilateral Relations, Economic Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held separate meetings with senior US officials in Washington DC on Tuesday that focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, with conversations focusing on enhancing economic and investment cooperation, Petra reported.

Rubio and Waltz both conveyed their strong appreciation for the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and his consistent efforts to promote security and peace in the Middle East.

The meeting also went over regional developments with a focus on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza. Hassan reiterated Jordan's“unwavering stance, under King Abdullah's directives, that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unaltered delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip, and de-escalation in the West Bank.”

In separate meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer also present, the prime minister discussed ways to boost cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, the pharmaceutical industry, water management, and support for significant developmentalprojects, according to Petra.

During the meeting, the prime minister outlined Kingdom's strategic goals under its Economic Modernisation Vision, specifically those related to boosting investment in major infrastructure projects such as the National Water Carrier.

The prime minster also held talks with White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought that focusedon the US assistance in supporting Jordan's development agenda and helping to mitigate the challenges resulting from hosting refugees, according to Petra.

The prime minister affirmed that the partnership with the United States remains a cornerstone of Jordan's foreign policy, a strategic alliance aimed at achieving shared objectives on both bilateral and international fronts.

The meetings were attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar.